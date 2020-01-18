Edgewood College falls to Benedictine 71-66

In Edgewood's fourth season under head coach Chaia Huff they Eagles have enjoyed their best start to conference play since 2012 with an 8-1 mark. As they set their sights on that 9th NACC win on Saturday, it came against the 1st place team in the conference in Benedictine.

Edgewood was seeking their first win against the visiting Eagles since 2014 and got the start they wanted from Lexi Walter who's and-one bucket tied the game at five early on.

To add scoring from downtown, it was Abby Shane making it happen who's first three of the game gave Edgewood their first lead by three points.

Another Shane three towards the end of the first made it a 17-8 Eagles lead before Claire Gibler of Benedictine capped off a 7-0 run with a three of her own for a 17-15 deficit to end the first.

Benedictine pulled away in the fourth scoring 27 points to beat Edgewood 71-66 and improve to 10-0 in NACC play.

Abby Shane led Edgewood in scoring with 19 points on 5-7 shooting from deep.

Middleton's Bria Lemirande finished with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds while her sister, Alyssa scoring 10 points and pulled down 9 boards.