Edgewood College 'heartbroken' at loss of Amy Gannon

The Edgewood College community has released a statement following the death of 47-year-old Amy Gannon.

It reads:

"The Edgewood College community is heartbroken by the loss of longtime faculty member and former Interim Dean Amy Gannon. Gannon and her daughter, Jocelyn, were among the people killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Hawaii on Thursday.

“Amy was such an energetic and positive presence on our campus for many years,” Mary Ellen Gevelinger, O.P., Interim President, said. “Her work empowering women with an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for excellence both in and out of the classroom are her lasting legacy. Our prayers today are with her family and all who loved her.”

Gannon served on the faculty at Edgewood College for nearly ten years. She served as Interim Dean of the School of Business for two years.

'At Edgewood College, we remember the words of Meister Eckhart at difficult times like this,' Gevelinger added. 'He wrote, "there is no pain or sorrow which comes to us that has not first passed through the Heart of God."'

Gannon and her family were visiting Hawaii for a holiday vacation. She and 13-year-old daughter Jocelyn died in a helicopter crash while on their visit.