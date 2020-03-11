Edgewood College moves all classes online starting March 23

Edgewood College is moving all face-to-face classes online starting March 23 through April 6 at the earliest.

Director of Strategic Communications Ed Taylor said in a release that residence halls will not be accessible during spring break unless specially arranged. Residence halls will be closed through 12 p.m. on April 5 at the earliest.

If you do need to discuss housing arrangements, Taylor asks you to call the Dean of Students Office right away. That office can be contacted via phone at 608-663-2212 and email at deanofstudents@edgewood.edu.

Edgewood College's announcement comes after the UW-Madison, UW-Green Bay and other schools halted in-person courses for the time being, as the coronavirus continues to spread across the U.S.