Edgewood College moves classes online for rest of Spring semester

Edgewood College has announced that all of its classes will be online for the remainder of the Spring semester.

Online classes will begin Monday, March 23, after spring break concludes, according to a release to students and staff from Edgewood College President Mary Ellen Gevelinger on Thursday.

"Students, I know that you are sad, confused, disappointed and frustrated," Gevelinger said.

"This is not how you imagined your Edgewood College experience of Spring 2020 to unfold. Faculty and Staff, you are continuing to provide excellent education and service to our students, and yet you are experiencing the same feelings that they are," according to Gevelinger.

Edgewood College initially decided to move classes online until April 6 at the earliest.

Gevelinger says students will hear from Heather Harbach, Vice President for Student Development, soon regarding online classes.