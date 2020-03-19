Edgewood College moves classes online for rest of Spring semester

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Edgewood College has announced that all of its classes will be online for the remainder of the Spring semester.
Online classes will begin Monday, March 23, after spring break concludes, according to a release to students and staff from Edgewood College President Mary Ellen Gevelinger on Thursday.
"Students, I know that you are sad, confused, disappointed and frustrated," Gevelinger said.
"This is not how you imagined your Edgewood College experience of Spring 2020 to unfold. Faculty and Staff, you are continuing to provide excellent education and service to our students, and yet you are experiencing the same feelings that they are," according to Gevelinger.
Edgewood College initially decided to move classes online until April 6 at the earliest.
Gevelinger says students will hear from Heather Harbach, Vice President for Student Development, soon regarding online classes.
Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,
Thank you again for the role each of you plays in making our community one that models compassion and partnership. We are in new and challenging times, and it’s important that we hold each other in our hearts.
At the President’s Council meeting yesterday, we made the decision to complete the remainder of the spring semester fully online. This is a disappointing decision for all of us, and one we had to make to provide safety and good health for everyone in our Edgewood College Community. Students, I know that you are sad, confused, disappointed and frustrated. This is not how you imagined your Edgewood College experience of Spring 2020 to unfold. Faculty and Staff, you are continuing to provide excellent education and service to our students, and yet you are experiencing the same feelings that they are. Being in a face to face venue provides us all with exceptional opportunities to build relationships and get to know each other in significant ways. Being physically at a distance deprives us of these opportunities. I am working from home, and am very disappointed and saddened that I am deprived of daily casual and serious contact with so many of you.
Many of us are working remotely, in our ongoing commitment to you, our students. Working remotely takes different forms for different units of the College. While there is limited access to buildings on campus, our semester will continue. Classes resume, fully online, on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Students – you will hear from Heather Harbach, Vice President for Student Development, very soon. Please continue to check your email for updated information.
True community – our community – recognizes that we humans are part of one family. We share responsibility for one another. We will ensure you are updated as things change, which they will. What will not change is our commitment to our students, to our shared community, and to each other.
Be well,
Mary Ellen Gevelinger, OP, Ed.D.
President