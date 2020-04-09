Edgewood College names its 9th president

Edgewood College announced Thursday that it has a new president.

According to a release from the college's Board of Trustees, Dr. Andrew Manion will serve as its 9th president. Manion's first day in his new role is set for June 1, 2020.

Manion will replace Mary Ellen Gevelinger, who has served in the role of Interim President since September 1, 2019.

Manion worked as President of Marian University in Fond du Lac since 2016, and before that served for about 20 years at Aurora University, and on the faculty of Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, according to the release.

Dr. Manion holds a Ph.D. in Experimental Psychology and a Master of Arts in Psychology from Adelphi University in Long Island, New York. He is a graduate of St. Norbert College in DePere, Wis. where he majored in Psychology.

"I look forward to working with the dedicated and talented faculty, staff, and trustees on behalf of our hard-working students. As Edgewood College approaches the 100th anniversary of our founding, we have the opportunity to create our own future. The Edgewood College community has done a lot in recent years to prepare for the next chapter and I am excited to become part of this important work," according to President Manion, in the release.