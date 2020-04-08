Edgewood College to begin fund for undergrads

A fund for Edgewood College undergraduate students was announced by the institution on Wednesday morning.

Under the title of the Presidential Relief Fund, undergraduate students may apply for a grant of up to $1,500 paid in installments in May, June, and July, according to Edgewood College.

“Today, at my request, the Board of Trustees approved a $500,000 student relief fund,” Sr. Mary Ellen Gevelinger, Interim President of Edgewood College said, “This provides immediate cash relief for students. So many service industries that our students rely on for employment are affected. We are fortunate to be able to offer a program that will provide some support for our students to help with basic needs like groceries, rent and unexpected expenses during this national and global health crisis.”

Applications for the Presidential Relief Fund will begin on or around April 15, according to college administrators who are finalizing the details of the program.

The college also offers a student emergency fund if students are facing an urgent financial need outside the terms of the grant.