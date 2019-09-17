Edgewood College to layoff employees before Spring 2020

Edgewood College says that it is planning to lay off employees ahead of the 2020 Spring semester.

In a release Tuesday, the college says that the layoffs are part of its plan to achieve a 13:1 student/faculty ratio, as well as to remain financially healthy.

“We are taking the necessary steps today to ensure we remain financially healthy, and to ensure we’re well-positioned for a bright future,” Sister Mary Ellen Gevelinger, O.P., Interim President of Edgewood College in the release.

“The difficult work that has been done, and will continue yet this year, will both secure the excellent experience our current students expect, and create a strong foundation for our students five, 55, and 105 years from now,” Gevelinger said.

In the release the college did not give details on how many employees will be laid off.

