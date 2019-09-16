Edgewood Girls Golf hosts women's health fundraiser

Edgewood Girls Golf hosted the 10th Annual Crusade for the ‘Crusade 4 a Cure’ fundraiser to support women's health at Maple Bluff Country Club on Monday.

Seventeen high school girls golf teams from across Wisconsin came out for the event.

Edgewood’s head coach Peggy Gierhart says the tournament is a great way to teach the girls that getting involved in the community is easy.

"Hopefully they can go on after they graduate and learn how to do that on their own, and understand the importance of getting involved in the community - something bigger than golf,” coach Gierhart says.

Over the last nine years, the Wisconsin teams raised nearly $100,000 for cancer research. So far on Monday, they've raised another $8,000.