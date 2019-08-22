Edgewood HS president says school 'had no choice' but to sue city over athletic field

The President of Edgewood High School, Mike Elliott, released a statement Thursday regarding the ongoing controversy around proposed upgrades to its athletic field.

This comes after the school announced it was suing the City of Madison, alleging “religious discrimination.”

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway subsequently withdrew her sponsorship of an ordinance repealing Edgewood's upgrades, called the Edgewood Master Plan.

The proposed improvements include more seating and larger lights for night games, which isn't sitting well with neighbors, who cite increased noise.

In a release to the school’s website, Elliott said that “the city left us no option but to file in order to protect our rights.”

The city previously ruled that Edgewood High School could not host games at their stadium, based on the school's Master Plan.

The city also denied the school's permit to install new lights, and rejected their appeal to terminate their Master Plan.

Elliot's letter states in part that the school never wanted to file a lawsuit, and they're only doing so to protect their rights.

“Edgewood High School has always played on their field. They have also wanted to play night games on the field so parents and grandparents could attend. We felt this was our right, just like every other high school in the city, but as you know we have never had the facilities or equipment to be able to play night games, and now the city claims that even day games are a zoning violation.”