Edgewood HS sues City of Madison over 'religious discrimination'

Edgewood High School is suing the City of Madison in federal court, alleging “religious discrimination,” according to a release from Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway Wednesday.

Because of the suit, the mayor has withdrawn her sponsorship of an ordinance repealing Edgewood's plan to remodel their athletics field, according to the release from the city.

Edgewood High School did not immediately respond for a comment.

According to Mayor Rhodes-Conway:

"The City of Madison does not discriminate against any religion. Edgewood High School is free to pursue the repeal of its Master Plan utilizing normal city processes. I encourage Edgewood High School to work with its neighbors to resolve ongoing tensions over the proposal to have a limited number of night games."

Edgewood's proposed plan to their athletic field, called the Master Plan, includes changes such as LED lighting and an amplified sound system.

Neighbors near the school have voiced opposition to changes to the athletics field from the beginning. They worry that any changes, including lights and sound systems, will disrupt the neighborhood.