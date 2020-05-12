Edgewood High School denied lights on athletic field

Edgewood High School hit another roadblock Tuesday in its effort to hold night games on its athletic field. The Madison Plan Commission voted unanimously against the school's application to install LED lights.

Members of the Plan Commission said night games would be too disruptive to the surrounding neighborhood.

For over a year, Edgewood has tried to add lights and other amenities to their athletic field, hoping to host night games. However, the school has faced strong opposition from neighbors.

"It's already pretty noisy," said Brad Boyce, who lives next to the school. Boyce added, "It damages the neighborhood and reduces the values of the homes."

In January, the city council repealed the school's Master Plan, clearing the way for daytime games.

"Taking that into the nighttime when you expect it to be quieter is just that much more upsetting," Boyce explained.

In March, Edgewood submitted an application to the city asking permission to install four LED lights on the field. On Tuesday, the Plan Commission denied the application after a lot of public comment.

Edgewood High School president Michael Elliott expressed his frustration in a statement. He said the school followed city processes, but "the Plan Commission decided to hold Edgewood to a different standard."

Elliott's full statement reads: "We are very frustrated. Edgewood followed the process that the City put in place for us. City staff agreed that Edgewood’s lighting application met all applicable requirements and ordinances. They recommended approval with conditions. Edgewood agreed with all seven conditions recommended by City staff and added two more on our own. But once again the Plan Commission decided to hold Edgewood to a different standard. Memorial, [La Follette] and the UW each hold night games with much bigger crowds. City parks hold night games all over the city. As of this morning, only Edgewood is not permitted to do so. This is a long way from fair and equal treatment. We are evaluating all options to enforce our rights and the rights of our students."

Neighbors like Boyce said the Plan Commission made the right decision.

"This is the first time that the neighbors really got a chance to say look, it's too loud," Boyce explained.

The school could appeal the decision to the Commission Council. Elliott said they are considering all options.

In February, Edgewood dropped a lawsuit against the city alleging religious discrimination. The school said they wanted to come to an agreement over the field. Edgewood has not said whether future lawsuits are possible.