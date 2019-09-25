Edgewood High celebrates 20 years of community service

Edgewood High School is celebrating 20 years of community service today.

Edgewood students, staff, teachers and parents volunteered Wednesday.

More than 700 volunteers including all Edgewood High School students, faculty and staff, and parents spent the day serving about 50 area nonprofit organizations.

Some of those volunteers spent time at Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin Wednesday morning.

“It's really fun to get outside of the school and still be with the kids and see them in a different environment, and just help out the community,” says supervisor Katie Kornaus.

Volunteers also spent time tutoring children, cleaning community centers, sorting clothing and food, and harvesting gardens.

The Edgewood day of service is part of the school's homecoming week festivities.

