Education Fair for high school students to plan their future

Deciding what to do with your future can be an intimidating decision for high school students. The Wisconsin Education Fair hopes to ease those feelings by having 95 in and out of state institutions with representatives to answer questions.

This is the second year the James Madison Memorial High School has hosted the education fair for the public.

The fair runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and there is transportation provided from East High School and LaFollette High School to make sure everyone can attend.

The college fair encourages students and parents to pre-register online, that gives every student a bar code that the college rep will scan and receive contact information to provide more application details. To register click here.