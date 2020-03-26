Educational apps to use before virtual learning begins

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Schools are not in session for the foreseeable future as the number of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin continues to grow.
Photo: Pixabay / (MGN)
Parents can turn screen time though into an educational experience.
Educators say there are many great apps made available everyday. Here are some of them:
- kidsactivities.com: Take a virtual field trip from your couch. You can visit National Parks, the Smithsonian, or the Louvre.
- YouVisit: Take a virtual tour of a college campus
- GoNoodle: Try an online dance class or activity video
- Mr. Melvin Makes: Cole Melvin is a local teacher demonstrating art projects on YouTube.
- Kennedy Center daily lunch doodle: Mo Willems invites people to his studio to learn to draw, doodle, and explore writing.
- Story Time From Space: Astronauts read books aloud
- Mystery Science: Ideas for science projects for remote learning