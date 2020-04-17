Edward Sadlowski named Madison Teachers Inc.'s new executive director

Madison Teachers Inc. (MTI) announced Friday it is hiring Edward Sadlowski as its new executive director.

According to a statement from MTI, Sadlowski has worked with both private and public sector unions for over 30 years, including a 14-year period (1993-2007) when he worked as a staff representative for MTI. Sadlowski most recently worked as deputy director for the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association.

Sadlowski replaces outgoing executive director Doug Keillor, who will be retiring from MTI this summer after working about 30 years with MTI.

Sadlowski will begin his work with MTI on June 1, 2020.

“We are happy to welcome Ed back to MTI,” said MTI President Andy Waity in a statement Friday. “Sadlowski's experience as an organizer and advocate will provide a strong foundation to continue the work our members are engaged in.”

MTI is Wisconsin's second largest teachers union, representing about 3,000 employees of the Madison Metropolitan School District.