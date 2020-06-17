Egderton physician charged in health care fraud scheme

A physician in Egderton has been charged in a 12-count indictment for a health care fraud scheme while working for telemedicine companies.

A federal indictment alleges that Ravi Murali, 38, falsely signed orders for medical braces for Medicare beneficiaries, from January of 2017 to January of 2020.

The Department of Justice alleges that Murali lied that he had: spoken with a Medicare beneficiary, established a valid prescriber-patient relationship, medically assessed the Medicare beneficiary, and conducted examinations and diagnostic tests of the Medicare beneficiary.

In fact, according to the indictment Murali ordered braces for Medicare beneficiaries regardless of medical necessity.

The DOJ alleges Murali fraudulently billed Medicare for over $26 million, of which Medicare actually paid over $13 million.

Murali was paid $30 for each telemedicine consult he completed, according to the DOJ.