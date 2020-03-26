Eight inmates at Dane Co. Jail come down with fever, being tested for COVID-19

The Dane County Jail has quarantined eight of its inmates after they came down with fevers Thursday.

According to a release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, jail medical staff are now working to test the inmates for COVID-19.

The Sheriff's Office adds that nine other inmates reportedly had contact with the quarantined inmates. These nine inmates have now been removed from the jail's general population and are being housed in a dormitory in the Public Safety Building.

None of these men are exhibiting symptoms, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Meanwhile, the jail's laundry, recreational area and kitchen have been sanitized using the Skytron UV emitters. The Sheriff's Office says the two Skytron UV emitters are used to sanitize medical facilities and are currently on loan to the jail.

As of Thursday, the Dane County Jail's population is 549 across three facilities (Ferris Center, PSB and CCB).