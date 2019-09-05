Elderly man exposes himself after making small talk at Madison laundromat

An elderly exposed himself after making small talk with a woman at a laundromat on Madison’s east side Wednesday.

Police say it happened at Carol's Milwaukee Street Laundry on Milwaukee Street around 9:30 p.m.

A woman there called police after the man, described as elderly and well-dressed, made small talk with her before taking off his clothes and exposing himself to her.

The witness says the man had white hair, a green polo-style shirt and black dress pants.

Police say he fit the description of a man who exposed himself at a McFarland laundry last Tuesday.

