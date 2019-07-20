Wausau man killed in mobile home fire Saturday morning

The Wausau Fire Department reports an elderly man was killed during a mobile home fire in Wausau this morning.

They are investigating the possibility that the fire was started by a lightning strike, but aren't able to confirm the cause at this point.

Deputy Chief Robert Barteck says they were called to the Lazy Acres Mobile Home park on Stettin Drive just after 11:00 a.m.

By the time fire crews arrived, the mobile home was engulfed in flames.

Barteck says two other people were able to get out of the home.

A witness told NBC15's sister station that they heard a ‘boom’ and later saw flames as high as the trees.

The State Fire Marshall is now at the scene, assisting with the investigation which is protocol for any deadly fire.