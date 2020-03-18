Election Comm.: Absentee ballot requests nearly quadrupled in a single day

In a single day, the number of absentee ballots requested in Wisconsin nearly quadrupled as dedicated citizens still want to have their voices heard, despite recommendations they stay home to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported they have received 234,841 absentee ballot requests for the April 7 Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary.

On Tuesday, that number stood at approximately 61,000, it added.

MORE: Wisconsin Elections Commission urges absentee voting

The agency points out that Wednesday, at 11:59 p.m., is the deadline to register to vote online for that election.

“If you’re not registered and you don’t want to leave home, [Wednesday] is the day to act!” it urged.

Online registration can be handled at myvote.wi.gov.

