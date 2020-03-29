Elections Commission not taking action against Dane & Milwaukee County Clerks

The Wisconsin Elections Commission will not take action against two county clerks after a lawsuit was filed alleging they provided illegal guidance to voters.

The commission held a special teleconference meeting Sunday evening to not investigate the Dane County and Milwaukee County clerks. The motions failed on a 3-3 vote. As a result no action is being taken.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell and Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson told voters while COVID-19 spreads, voters can claim they are “indefinitely confined on their absentee ballot application, which allows them to bypass a requirement to include a copy of a valid ID for voting.

A lawsuit was filed by the Republican Party of Wisconsin on Friday with the state Supreme Court.

On Friday, the commission administrator Megan Wolfe said the commission did not condone the option to circumvent the voter ID law. However, she said voters decide if they are “indefinitely confined.”

"Designation of indefinitely confined status is for each individual voter to make based upon their current circumstance," stated a memo Wolfe released Friday.

As of Friday, 700,000 voters have asked for absentee ballots.

McDonell’s Facebook post on Thursday: