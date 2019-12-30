Elections Commissions will not purge voters -- for now

The Wisconsin Elections Commission will keep more than 230,000 voters on the rolls for now after they deadlocked in a vote.

The bipartisan commission voted 3-3 in a special session Monday on whether the voters should be purged from the rolls following a judge’s order.

The decision means the Commission will await further direction from the state Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Wisconsin. Once that is provided, the WEC will hold another meeting to discuss action to comply with the ruling, according to WEC spokesman Reid Magney.

In October, the commission sent letters to voters who they believed may have moved due to new addresses submitted to the post office, DMV, or other government agencies. The WEC asked voters to update their voter registration or confirm they lived at the same address. If voters didn’t act, the commission planned to remove them from voter rolls in 2021.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued in November alleging the WEC was not removing movers from the voting rolls as quickly as it should.

Earlier this month, an Ozaukee County circuit judge agreed and ordered the commission to take the voters off the rolls.

After the decision, Attorney General Josh Kaul asked the District 4 Court of Appeals to review the case. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is asking the state Supreme Court to take up the case before the appeals court’s decision.

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin has also sued the commission in federal court to keep voters on the rolls.