Electric metro buses coming to Madison in 2020

"We want to make this transition as smooth as possible," Chuck Kamp, Metro Transit General Manager, said.

The electric buses come from the new partnership with the City of Madison and the Climate Mayors Electric Vehicle Purchasing Collaborative that was announced in July.

The collaborative includes Madison, along with 127 other cities, who committed to buying 30 electric vehicles three of them metro buses.

Right now the Metro Buses have hybrid electric buses, but even with those the Metro and Fleet make up 34 percent of the carbon emissions of municipal operations.

The goal is to transition all Metro buses to electric by 2035. The first three are coming in 2020.

"We will start them on commuter routes," Kamp said. "We are still learning about them and want to make sure we know how long the electric batteries last."

According to the City of Madison transitioning to electric buses the city has the potential to cut gas usage up to 1 million gallons each year.

