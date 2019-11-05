'Elf'-themed pop-up bar to take over Milwaukee's Splash Studio

Milwaukee’s Splash Studio will be getting a major Christmastime makeover later this month.

The East Side painting bar plans to transform itself into Elf Studio in honor of Will Farrell’s holiday classic. The pop-up bar, at 1815 E Kenilworth Place, will feature Elf-themed drinks and snacks, special projects, and “over-the-top decorations in Buddy’s signature style.”

Some of the drinks include the He’s an Angry Elf, the World’s Best Coffee, and Beer and a Buddy specials. Also, every Friday and Saturday night, they’ll be doing Shots with Buddy at 10:30 p.m.

Additionally, “Elf Studio” will offer special projects for customers to create. They will be able to fashion their own Buddy the Elf wreath, cross-stitch, or design unique canvas and wood project.

It opens on the day after Thanksgiving, November 29, and the holiday magic lasts through the weekend after Christmas.

