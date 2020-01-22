Eli Manning announces retirement from NFL after 16 seasons

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has announced his retirement from the NFL after 16 seasons, according to a tweet from his team.

The 39-year-old New Orleans native and Newman High School alumnus only started four games in the 2019 season. Manning was the Giants’ starter for most his first 15 years in the league.

Manning was benched in Week 3 in favor of of first-round draft pick and rookie quarterback Daniel Jones.

In his last game as a Giant, Manning snapped the Giants’ nine-game losing streak by beating the Miami Dolphins 38-20 on Dec. 15, 2019.

Manning started 210 consecutive games from Nov. 21, 2004 through Nov. 23, 2017.

Manning spent his entire NFL career with the Giants.

Manning won two Super Bowls with the Giants, both of which were victories over the New England Patriots.

Perhaps one of the most famous plays in Super Bowl history was the “Helmet Catch,” when wide receiver David Tyree caught a critical pass from Manning in Super Bowl XLII.

In his 16-year career, Manning is 117-177 in the regular season and 8-4 in the postseason. Manning ranks seventh all-time in passing yards, throwing for 57,023 yards in his career. He also threw 366 touchdown passes, started 234 games, and 4.895 completions.

He also holds multiple Giants franchise records, including the highest completion percentage and most interceptions, according to NFL.com.

Manning was the first overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft and was actually drafted by the San Diego Chargers. He was traded that same day to the Giants in a trade that sent the Giants’ fourth-overall pick Philip Rivers to the Chargers.

Manning is scheduled to speak at a news conference about his retirement on Friday, Jan. 24.

