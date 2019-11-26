Elk Grove police officer dies from apparent suicide at police station

A suburban Milwaukee police officer died early Monday from an apparent suicide that happened at the police station.

NBC-affiliate WTMJ reports the officer's death happened at the Elm Grove Police Dept., at 13600 Juneau Blvd., west of Milwaukee; and that the West Allis Police Dept. is handling the investigation.

"We send our most sincere condolences to his family at this difficult time," Elm Grove Police Chief Jim Gage said.

The police department has not released the name of the officer at this time.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul also released a statement Tuesday morning, saying, "“The Elm Grove community has suffered a profound loss. The Department of Justice and the Wisconsin law enforcement community mourn with the police department and family and friends of this officer.”

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.