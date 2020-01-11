Elk found dead from eating corn in northern Wisconsin

Authorities say an elk was found dead in northern Wisconsin after it ate corn put out by a landowner in a misguided attempt to help wildlife.

The Department of Natural Resources said the animal found dead on Jan. 2 died from rumen acidosis. The condition affects deer and elk when their diet is changed too rapidly.

The elk, a young bull, was part of a contingent of animals transferred from Kentucky to Wisconsin in April. It had been released in the Flambeau River State Forest. Authorities say the landowner was not cited for a violation but has pledged a donation to the state's elk program.