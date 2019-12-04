Elkhart man cited after starving, freezing dogs found in Walmart parking lot

The Elkhart man accused of abandoning his two starving, freezing dogs in a shopping center parking lot has been cited and could face more serious charges, the Delavan Police Dept. said.

The dog's owner, Jeffrey Freund, was given municipal citations for alleged disorderly conduct and having dogs running at large, police said. On top of that, possible charges of mistreatment of animals, failing to provide sufficient food, and intentionally abandoning animals were referred to the Walworth Co. District Attorney's Office.

Freund's dogs, Dexter and Blackberry, were extremely malnourished and shivering in the cold when they were found Thanksgiving Day in the parking lot of the Delavan Walmart, police explained. Officer Ruth Hooper responded to the store, in the 1800 block of E. Geneva Street, and took the pups to the police department where they were fed and given a chance to warm up.

They have since been turned over to the Lakeland Animal Shelter where they are being cared for.

While investigators did not say why Freund may have abandoned Dexter and Blackberry, the police department urged anyone who is having trouble taking care of their pets to take them to Lakeland, which is a no-kill shelter.

"Do not dump your pet to fend for themselves, take them to the shelter where they will be cared for and eventually adopted out," police said.

They also reminded everyone that the shelter continually needs for monetary, food, and bleach donations.