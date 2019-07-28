Elkhorn man arrested for OWI 5th offense

Janesville Police say a man was arrested for OWI 5th offense after speeding.

Officers say Enrique Vara was speeding in the 4400 block of Whilden Ct. He showed signs of impairments and failed field sobriety testing.

The 35-year-old man was arrested for OWI 5th Offense, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstructing an Officer, Criminal Damage to Property and a Probation Violation.

Vara is being held at the Rock County Jail pending his initial court appearance.