'Rocket Man' Elton John will be in Wisconsin this October.

Fans of the musical icon can see him at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Oct. 19.

Tickets are still on sale and as of Wednesday not sold out.

The Farewell Yellow Brick tour is a magical reminiscent playlist of John's most famous songs throughout his career, including, “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom.”