Elton John’s farewell tour stop in Milwaukee postponed

People will have to wait to sing “Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road” a little longer after some stops on Elton John’s farewell tour were postponed.

On Monday, the tour announced several dates are being rescheduled, including the Milwaukee stop on April 28.

The decision to postpone the North American dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from March 26 through May 2 was a made “with the safety and well-being of his fans put to the fore, at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [COVID-19],” according to a press release.

Ticketholders of the postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.