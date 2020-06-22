Embattled Johnsen resigns as University of Alaska president

Jim Johnsen, the embattled University of Alaska president whose term has been marked by no-confidence votes from the faculty amid deep budget cuts, has resigned.

The university says the decision was mutual between the Board of Regents and Johnsen. His biography was immediately removed from the university's web site.

His resignation comes a week after the faculty union demanded he quit. Johnsen earlier this month also withdrew his name for consideration as the University of Wisconsin president even though he was the sole finalist.

Michelle Rizk, a vice president in the University of Alaska system, will serve as acting president until an interim president is named.