Embrace Norwegian culture at the 'Norse Afternoon of Fun'

The Stoughton High School Norwegian Dance team is fundraising for a trip to Norway. The students are hosting the ‘Norse Afternoon of Fun’ on Sunday, February 9 starting at 1:30 p.m at the Stoughton High School gymnasium.

The combination of colorful Norwegian costumes, rousing music & exuberant ethnic folk dancing will entertain and relieve the winter blues. Audience members are encouraged to wear their national costumes.

Admission is $5 for adults for tickets purchased in advance or $8 at the door, children under the age of 14 are $1.

Stoughton elementary school students are free.

The event includes a raffle and a bake sale with authentic Norwegian pastries and beverages.

The best kept secret in Stoughton will also be revealed during the event. the 2020 King & Queen of Syttende Mai.