Fire crews are trying to extinguish an apartment fire in Fitchburg Wednesday morning.

Dane County Communications said the initial call for the fire on the 4500 block of Thurston Lane was called in by a Fitchburg police officer at 7:51 a.m. The officer noticed smoke coming from the building.

The apartment complex has 24 units.

Fire departments from Fitchburg, Madison, Oregon, and McFarland responded.