Emergency crews responding to Beltline rollover crash

Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash on the westbound Beltline Highway Tuesday afternoon.

According to Dane County Communications, the call came in at 12:55 p.m. The crash is located a between Monona Drive and Broadway.

Wisconsin State Patrol said the two right lanes are blocked. Authorities are recommending drivers to find an alternate route and delays are expected.

NBC15 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.