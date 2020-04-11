Emergency fund made in absence of Dane Co. Farmers' Market

The opening of the Dane County Farmers' Market was initially scheduled for Saturday, April 11.

The Dane County Farmers' Market posted a letter to customers and friends following the cancellation of events on the Capitol Square in Madison from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Instead of strolling around the State Capitol Square and filling your canvas bag with early spring lettuces, hearty spinach, squeaky cheese curds, and delicious bakery items, we all must practice social distancing," the Facebook post said.

Farmers who sell directly to consumers at farmers' markets and to institutions like schools and restaurants are facing cancellations and closures that reduce or eliminate their income.

While the Dane County Farmers’ Market will not be opening their outdoor season on Saturday, there are still ways people can connect with their favorite family farmers.

The Dane County Farmers' Market established a crowd-funding campaign. The DCFM and FairShare Emergency Farmer Fund was made to assist small farms and food producers whose income has been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Farms will be able to apply funds to essential loan and mortgage payments to ensure they can stay on their land and keep their businesses afloat, as well as support employee wages.

You can donate to the fund here.

"Farmers’ markets are permitted to be open as essential food access points, we maintain our responsibility to be safe to both our customers and our members as our utmost priority," the post said. "The same way each community, each household, and each person must make choices as to how to operate during the pandemic in a manner that respects their unique situation, the Dane County Farmers’ Market must also make hard decisions as to how to uphold our social responsibility to provide a safe environment for our customers and our vendors, given our unique situation," the post continued.

The Dane County Farmers' Market has a page dedicated on their website with additional information about their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This page has further information on the Emergency Farmer Fund, how people can connect directly with members, information on the pilot Local Food Pick Up Program and more.

Around the area, some farmers’ markets will open in the coming weeks, according to the Facebook post.

The State of Wisconsin has cancelled all events on the Capitol Square in Madison for the current time and the Wednesday market is under similar restrictions, according to the DCFM.