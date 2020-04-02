Emergency grant helps Rock Co. YWCA's domestic violence programs

A new $4,000 grant to the YWCA in Rock County will help the agency maintain the services it offers to victims of domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Historically, domestic violence and child abuse rates increase during times of crisis,” Angela Moore, YWCA Rock County Executive Director explained. “With ‘safer at home,’ victims may be finding themselves in constant close contact with their abuser.”

The funds were provided by Stateline Community Foundation as part of its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The YWCA currently houses 21 adults and 51 children in its emergency domestic violence shelter and transitional living apartments, the agency said. It is also maintaining a 24-hour support helpline.

“With this grant, the Stateline Community Foundation is helping assure victims they will continue to have a place to turn to 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Moore continued.

Victims who need support can call the helpline at 608-752-2583.

