Emergency repairs back up traffic for miles on I-39 near Beloit

Traffic is backed up for miles along Interstate 39 near Beloit Friday morning after an emergency road closure closes one northbound lane.

Work crews shut down the left lane of the interstate near the I-43 interchange around 10 a.m. while they made the emergency repairs. They expect it to be closed for at least two hours.

The Wisconsin State Patrol told NBC15 that traffic is backed up into Illinois as drivers try to get through.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.