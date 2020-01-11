Emergency responders' preparations for winter weather

When a winter storm hits, first responders have to deal with the snow and winter weather on their way to emergencies. Madison firefighters told NBC15 they coordinate with other agencies so they can get to everyone who needs them.

Ahead of Saturday's winter storm, firefighters spoke with NBC15 about some of the preparations they put in place in winter weather.

"We'll put chains on our tires, drive a bit more carefully to calls," said Jessica Bowden, a Madison firefighter.

Cold weather can impact how they use their equipment out in the field.

"Our hose lines, we try to keep cracked and flowing if we do have water coming out of them so they don’t freeze up," Bowden explained.

Severe weather can also slow down the fire department's response time.

"It might take us a little longer to get there just because we have to be safe as well," Bowden said.

However, the fire department coordinates with other city agencies to get where they need to go as fast as possible.

"We can call for a couple different agencies in the city, the Streets Division to salt the roads, PD to block off larger spaces on roads during traffic accidents," Bowden explained.

NBC15 checked with the City of Madison Streets Division. Spokesperson Bryan Johnson told NBC15 helping emergency responders is the first priority.

Johnson explained that if police officers or firefighters need roads cleared, plow trucks will drop what they are doing and help out.

Firefighters also said they rely on drivers to help them out.

"It's always nice when cars get over for us well ahead on the roadways, give us a clear lane of travel," Bowden said.

Johnson also told NBC15 that it is common for concerned residents to call the streets division, wondering if emergency personnel will be able to reach them.

Johnson said they should not worry; everyone is working together to get first responders where they need to be in an emergency.