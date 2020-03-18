Emergency steps eyed to help Wisconsin deal with outbreak

Wisconsin policy makers are scrambling to help displaced workers, shuttered bars and restaurants and others reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, even in the face of new cases and greater limitations.

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday ordered that child care settings have no more than 10 staffers and 50 children present at the same time.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 108 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in 16 of the state's 72 counties, but a health leader said it was likely spreading statewide.

A doctor at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa tested positive, leading to the testing of patients and hospital workers.

