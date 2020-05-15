Employee raising money for charity in "Tour de Madison College"

A Madison College worker is going the extra mile for his students - literally.

The "Tour de Madison College" in action (Source: WMTV)

Kevin Foley is biking 170 miles Friday to raise money for the Madison College Emergency Support Fund.

He calls it the "Tour de Madison College."

Foley is stopping at each of the college's eight campuses. NBC15 News caught up with him in Fort Atkinson, where he says the idea started on Facebook, and quickly took off.

“I put together a Facebook page and posted it one night around midnight. and within 20 minutes, I already had $100 raised and from there it grew momentum,” Foley says.

So far, he says he has raised $13,000 to support students at the college. If you'd like to donate, contact the Madison College Foundation.

