Enbridge hires companies to design, build Great Lakes tunnel

Enbridge says it has hired two companies to build a disputed oil pipeline tunnel beneath the channel linking Lakes Huron and Michigan.

The Canadian oil transport company said Friday the job will be handled by Great Lakes Tunnel Contractors, a partnership between a Michigan firm and another based in Japan.

Enbridge also has selected multinational firm Arup to design the tunnel, which would extend through bedrock beneath the Straits of Mackinac.

The Michigan attorney general's office is challenging a law that authorized a deal to build the tunnel, which would replace twin pipes lying across the bottom of the straits.

Enbridge says it's forging ahead with its plans.

