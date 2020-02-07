Enbridge seeks permits for rerouting pipeline in Wisconsin

Enbridge Inc. has launched the permitting process for rerouting its Line 5 pipeline across northern Wisconsin.

The company decided to reroute the pipeline after the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued to force removal of the line from its reservation.

Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge is reportedly seeking permits from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Enbridge is also filing a separate application with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.

Line 5 runs from Superior to Sarnia, Ontario, crossing the tribe's reservation. The proposed new route loops south of the reservation.