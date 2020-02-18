Encouraging students to be kind with special pop-up store

For one day Portage High School has transformed a classroom into a kindness pop-up store.

A kindness pop-up store is where students can pick up a sweet treat, but instead of paying with money students pay with promising to do an act of kindness.

There are labels on every candy bar, chocolate box and homemade goods that have an act of kindness on them. One example is, "Give up your seat to someone on the bus."

Portage High School was able to put this pop-up store together with a community grant donation from Walmart and donations from the faculty and staff at the high school.

According to the Principal Brad Meixner, the school wanted to do this to encourage students to be kind to one another and everyone they meet.