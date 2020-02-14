Endangered missing alert issued for Milwaukee mother, daughters

A 26-year-old Milwaukee mother and her young daughters have been missing for a week and the Milwaukee Police Department is concerned they may be in danger.

On Friday, the Department issued an endangered missing person alert for Amarah Banks and her two daughters, Zaniya R. Ivery, 5, and Camaria Banks, 4.

They were last seen around 5 p.m. on February 7, at a home in the 5900 block of N. Sherman Blvd., in Milwaukee.

According to police, Banks stands five feet tall, weighs 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405, or email Office Keyona Vines at Kvines@milwaukee.gov.