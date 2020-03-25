Enforcing Gov. Evers “Safer at Home” order

NBC15 News has received many messages from viewers asking how officers will enforce Gov. Tony Evers "Safer at Home" order.

Law enforcement in our area explain how they're enforcing Gov. Tony Evers "Safer at Home" order.

"There is a state statute that applies that has a penalty of a fine and jail time," Acting Chief of the Madison Police Department.

That statute could land someone with a $250 ticket, 30 days in jail or both if they don't follow the governor's new order.

But Wahl said he doesn't expect this to be an issue.

"So far, people have been really good at complying with previous orders and I'm hoping that continues," Wahl said.

"The only thing that we would expect having to enforce the governor's order is if there would be a blatant violation of that order and those violations genuinely cause concern about spread of the virus," Darling Police Chief Jason King said.

King said people shouldn't be afraid of getting into trouble if they’re following the rules and using common sense.

"If we were to see businesses with groups of people inside or any type of gatherings that are clearly in excess of the order of the governor, those will get attention from citizens and they'll also result in calls to the police department," King said.

"If there's a reason for you to go out, you won't be in violation, police aren't going to pull you over and ask where you're going," Wahl said. "Use good judgement, but again, if you don't have a reason to go out and you don't have one of those exceptions that apply, please stay home."

“You do not need paperwork to leave your home,” Columbia Co. Sheriff Roger Brandner said on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page. “We are not under ‘martial law.’ You will not be stopped without reasonable suspicion that a violation of law has occurred. This is the same standard that existed prior to this order.”

As a precaution, the Madison Police Department has closed off public access to its districts, but you can still reach employees by phone.

Law enforcement officials want to reassure the public that they are still on the clock 24/7 for emergency situations.