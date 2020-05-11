Enforcing "Safer at Home": Beaver Dam restaurant opens Saturday defying order

Will law enforcement step in after a Beaver Dam restaurant opened for dine-in business over the weekend? Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says he’s aware of the situation and is investigating.

6th Gear in Beaver Dam on Saturday (Courtesy: Fox6 Milwaukee)

Over the weekend, the Dodge County dispatch center received reports of about 40 vehicles in the parking lot of 6th Gear restaurant. The owner says he can't afford to only offer carry-out. The restaurant began serving dine in customers Saturday in direct violation of the Safer at Home order.

NBC15 asked Sheriff Schmidt if the department plans to shut the restaurant down or issue any citations.

He says he's waiting on a decision from the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

This is in the case of the lawsuit filed by the Republican-controlled legislature. It alleges that DHS lacked the authority to extend the Safer at Home order to May 26th.

The court heard oral arguments last week but has yet to issue a ruling.