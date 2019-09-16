Engineering firm presenting pre-design work to AEC Redevelopment Committee

Pre-design work of the for five components of the first phase of the Alliant Energy Center (AEC) master plan will be presented to the redevelopment committee on Monday.

Strang, Inc., gathered information to specific needs and expectations of staff, customers, event planners, vendors, and other stakeholders.

Monday's meeting will be the first presentation of the preliminary work. Detailed budget estimates are expected in October for the AEC Master Plan.

“Dane County has built Alliant Energy Center campus redevelopment initiative step by step over the last few years, from a market study, to a visioning effort, to the campus master plan," said Sharon Corrigan, County Board Chair, and Chair of the Alliant Energy Center Redevelopment Committee. "It’s exciting to see this momentum. We look forward to hearing from our consultants and seeing the results of their pre-design work."

Strang’s pre-design work will also include the other pieces of the Phase 1 redevelopment outlined in the master plan including: creation of a main plaza area, installation of a storm water management practices, additional parking, relocation of the arena building, and creation of a ring road around the campus.

The committee will meet at 3:00 pm Monday in the Board Room of the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center.