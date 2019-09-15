Enjoy Downtown Sun Prairie with Fall Beer Taste

Beer lovers can enjoy a variety of fall beer, ale, and cider samples at 29 participating businesses for Downtown Sun Prairie's Oktoberfest.

The event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

As event attendees travel from one participating business to another, Oktoberfest style musical entertainment will also be throughout Downtown Sun Prairie.

The intent of the Fall Beer Taste is to bring awareness to the variety of unique shops, specialty services businesses, and restaurants and bars that are located in Downtown Sun Prairie, and encourage event participants to visit Downtown Sun Prairie again soon