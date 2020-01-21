Enjoy authentic German schnitzel at the Winterfest celebration

Essen Haus has been a spot for more than 35 years for people to try authentic German cuisine in downtown Madison. In January the restaurant puts on their annual Winterfest celebration to give people a special deal to try one of their schnitzels, biers and strudel.

The three schnitzels include the Wienerschnitzel, a hand-tenderized Wisconsin pork, breaded, pan-fried and topped with a lemon. Jägerschnitzel, a pan-fried Wisconsin pork tenderloin with onions and mushrooms in their signature white wine sour cream gravy. And Zigeunerchnitzel, hand-tenderized pork, breaded and pan-friend topped with a spicy gravy with tomatoes, green peppers, onions and diced pickles.

Included with your Winterfest meal you get a half-liter stein filled with any of the 16 German tap biers, plus an apple or cherry strudel. The special deal is all of that for $24.

Essen Haus is open 4 to 10 p.m. on weekdays, then 4 to 11 p.m. on weekends. A polka band performs live on the weekends too.

More information click here.